DEEP PURPLE Premier “Johnny's Band” Music Video

Deep Purple have released a video for the song “Johnny’s Band”, featured on the band’s new album, inFinite, which was released on April 7th. The album entered the Top 10 album charts in 18 countries, once again smashing chart records the hard rock legends have accumulated during their magical 50 year history.

“Johnny’s Band” is an affectionate portrait of a fictional band that quickly gain success and enjoy every side that comes with it. As often happens, Johnny’s Band can’t help but lose it, and break up, only to find out later that the pleasure still to be performing live is all that matters, even when the hype, the success and the glory have long vanished. In their minds, they are still playing the sold out big venues.

The video was scripted and directed by Craig Hooper and Collin Games, known from the Deep Purple movie documentary, From Here To inFinite.

Deep Purple are currently touring in support of inFinite. The band perform tonight (June 1st) at Zenith in Lille, France. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.