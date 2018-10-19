DEEP PURPLE - Rare "Child In Time" Live Video From 1985 Surfaces

In this rare video from 1985, the Mark 2 lineup of Deep Purple, featuring Ian Gillan on vocals and Ritchie Blackmore on guitar, performs "Child In Time" at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI.

Rufus Stone Limited Editions has launched the pre-order for the ultimate Deep Purple book collection, exclusively via PledgeMusic.

Three luxury, signed books, boxed in a purple wooden cube with a double vinyl recording of the band live at The California Jam and a California Jam ticket t-shirt designed exclusively for this release.

Book 1: Supplied in a clamshell box with a 3D lenticular: Jon Lord All Those Years Ago - personally signed by the late Jon Lord. Numbered 1 to 50.

The book features, never before seen, personal family photographs, Jon’s own photographs from Deep Purple, contributions from Jon’s colleagues, friends and family, and many unpublished professional images. The books also features a history and recollection of Jon’s early life from birth to the start of Deep Purple by his brother Steve Lord and also features unique contributions from Ritchie Blackmore, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, David Coverdale, Glenn Hughes, Lars Ulrich, Bernie Marsden and many others

These special 50 Copies include a personally signed Jon Lord postcard, mounted inside the cover, making this a unique and beautiful collectible.

Book 2: Supplied in a clamshell box with a 3D lenticular: Whitesnake The Purple Tour - personally signed by David Coverdale and the whole band.

In 2015 Whitesnake took their newest release The Purple Album around the world on The Purple Tour. Featuring epic re-workings of David Coverdale’s Deep Purple songs and a raft of Whitesnake classics, the tour was one of the bands most successful and talked about in years.

Now this new, official limited edition release from Rufus Publications documents that groundbreaking tour. At almost 300 pages long and packed with exclusive behind the scenes photos, notes from the band and a song by song breakdown of the tour’s epic setlist, this incredible tour is captured and documented with hundreds of amazing shots, taken mostly on the sold out UK leg of the tour.

Printed and bound in the UK, this LP sized, casebound photographic book is limited to 300 copies worldwide and is the first official Whitesnake book. The book comes in its own Purple clamshell box with 3D lenticular and is personally signed by all the band members. Each copy is individually numbered.

Book 3: Supplied in a clamshell box with a 3D lenticular: Deep Purple The California Jam - personally signed by drummer Ian Paice. Numbered 1 to 50.

On April 6th, 1974 Deep Purple appeared on stage at the California Jam festival at the Ontario Speedway in California.Taking top billing at the all-day event, and with great weather, Deep Purple and the other bands drew a crowd of around 165,000 people. It became the largest single-day paid attendance in U.S. rock concert history.

This astonishing concert is now the subject of a new documentary book, Deep Purple at the California Jam, released December 2012. Collecting together hundreds of black and white and colour images from a number of photographers who had all area access to the concert (and rehearsals), the large 12" by 12" format presentation allows these images to shine. Most of the photographs have never been seen before and are being fully restored and colour corrected.

Backing the images up is a detailed and lengthy essay on the concert and the build-up to the performance, from the first meetings by the promoters through to the completion of the PA towers. The text is supported by an impressive collection of rare memorabilia including internal documents, set-lists, passes, posters, tickets and even the repair bills for the TV camera.

In total this is the most comprehensive publication ever devoted to a single Deep Purple performance and is 300 pages long.

