DEEP PURPLE - Rare Video Footage From 1985’s Texxas Jam

Deep Purple have posted footage from the legendary Texxas Jam which was held on August 24th, 1985 at The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Drawing over 100,000 fans, promoters said that over $500,000 in merch and souvenirs were sold.

The full line-up was:

Deep Purple (Perfect Strangers tour)

Scorpions

Night Ranger

Ted Nugent

Bon Jovi

Grim Reaper

Victory

This interview from August 1985 is the full length interview with Deep Purple's Roger Glover prior to the bands triumphant 1985 Texxas Jam show.

It was the final date of the Perfect Strangers tour which had seen the band set box office records across the globe.