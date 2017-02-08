DEEP PURPLE Record “Knocking At Your Back Door” Live Film; Rare 1984 Video Footage Streaming

It was back in December 1984 in Sydney, Australia and Deep Purple had just released the Perfect Strangers album. The first single in many territories was “Knocking At Your Back Door”, and the band decided to cut a film clip. Check out this rare footage:

Deep Purple will release their new album, inFinite, the highly anticipated follow-up to their worldwide chart topping album NOW What?!, on April 7th via earMUSIC. The tracklisting for the standard edition of the album has been revealed (see below).

Tracklisting:

"Time For Bedlam"

"Hip Boots"

"All I've Got Is You"

"One Night In Vegas"

"Get Me Outta Here"

"The Surprising"

"Johnny's Band"

"On Top Of The World"

"Birds Of Prey"

"Roadhouse Blues"

“Time For Bedlam” lyric video:

inFinite trailer clips:

According to Darker Than Blue, inFinite will be available in the following formats:

* CD

* CD + DVD

* Double Vinyl + DVD

* Small Fan Box

* Large Fan Box

The boxes will include:

Ltd. Box

- CD+DVD Digipak

- T-Shirt (L)

Ltd. & numbered Large Box

- CD+DVD

- 2LP

- 3x 10“vinyl (The NOW What?! Live Tapes Vol. 2)

- T-Shirt (size L)

- Poster

- 5x Photo Prints

- Sticker

Also, the first single, “Time For Bedlam” will include the following tracklisting:

“Time For Bedlam”

“Paradise Bar”

“Uncommon Man” (instrumental)

“Hip Boots” (Ian Paice rehearsal version)

The track “Time For Bedlam” is available as instant grat as part of the digital album pre-order, as well as on all streaming platforms. A limited edition EP for “Time For Bedlam”, with non-album songs and unreleased recordings will hit the shops on February 3rd.

A documentary movie, witnessing the songwriting process and the recording of the album with producer Bob Ezrin, has been produced, allowing for the first time for the fans to be part of the private band member interactions in the studio. The movie will be included in some editions of the album and it will be presented before release in various fan events worldwide.

Deep Purple recently announced their Long Goodbye Tour, which will bring the legendary live show once again all over the world. The band have not yet answered, in fact, the many questions received by fans from all over the world who are speculating about the meaning of the title inFinite and "Long Goodbye".

Singer Ian Gillan has in fact declared: “If you take it literally you may, quite reasonably, think the ‘Finite’ part of the word describes the life of Deep Purple, with a clear beginning and a nebulous end; but what of the ‘in’ bit? The word infinite is a three-dimensional double edged sword. It describes something that goes on forever in all directions; not unlike its temporal equivalent ‘Eternal’ What’s that all about?

“Stephen Hawking declared (in A brief History Of Time) that, before the Big Bang there was nothing. That would put the kybosh on the idea of our universe being Infinite, as he provides a starting point, which is not acceptable to the concept. So, Hawking’s universe in ‘Finite’; by definition; whether he agrees or not.

“Ironically, he is quite wrong (scientists always are eventually), therefore the Universe is infinite, which means it will never end, and also means that it never started, and the corollary to that of course is that we don’t exist.

“There is a metaphysical solution to all this, but it will have to wait until the tour is over because (thanks heavens) there are only 24 hours in a day (for the time being) or 10 hours in a metric day. More on that later…”

Tour dates:

May

17 - Wien, Austria - Stadthalle Halle D

19 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

23 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

24 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard-Arena

June

1 - Lille, France - Zenith Arena

2 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggodome

3 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

6 - Köln, Germany - Lanxess Arena

7 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig

10 - Frankfurt/Main, Germany - Festhalle

13 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz-Arena

14 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

16-18 - Clisson, France - HellFest (exact date TBC)

July

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

November (with Europe)

17 - Birmingham, England - Birmingham Arena

18 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff Arena

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

23 - London, England - 02 Arena

Music history will be made when Deep Purple and Alice Cooper, joined by special guest, The Edgar Winter Band, visit 19 cities across America this summer on an epic rock tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will also serve as the Long Goodbye Tour for Deep Purple, and begins Saturday, August 12th in Las Vegas, with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, including Cooper’s hometown of Detroit, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app. American Express card members can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity beginning on Wednesday, February 1st at 12 PM, local time. On Thursday, February 2nd at 10 AM, local time there will also be pre-sales via LiveNation.com, the Live Nation app and on Facebook.

Deep Purple’s studio album, Infinite, is set for release April 7th. The metal pioneers have released five studio albums since 1996, augmented by an abundance of solo work and special projects from members Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey. Fans will be thrilled as they cover decades of favorites for this run.

Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo. Alice’s catalog of hits and anthems, including “I’m Eighteen,” “No More Mr Nice Guy,” School’s Out,” “Elected,” “Poison,” and others, are featured in his live show, along with a mix of newer songs and fan-favorite album cuts. Alice’s touring band features the three-guitar attack of Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, backed by longtime bassist Chuck Garric and drummer Glen Sobel.

Edgar Winter has been celebrated across the globe since his 1970 solo debut, Entrance. With over twenty albums, top hits “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride,” and numerous collaborative efforts to his credit, Edgar Winter has not been satisfied to ride the wave of popular music stardom. His music is always evolving and he is a master at stretching his skill and imagination to produce amazing results. He continues to thrill audiences with his live performances, always remaining on the cutting edge of music and style. Edgar is now at the very top of his game, and his future looks even brighter than his past.

Dates:

August

12 - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

13 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, California

15 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, Arizona

16 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, New Mexico

18 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Woodlands, Texas

19 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, Texas

23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, Virginia

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, New Jersey

26 - Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, New York

27 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Massachusetts

28 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, New Jersey

30 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, Indiana

September

1 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

2 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Ontario

For more details and tickets click here.