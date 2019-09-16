DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE And STEVE MORSE, YES Vocalist JON ANDERSON Announced For President's Day Weekend Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp

Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp welcomes true British rock royalty to this incredible camp in Hollywood, CA. Legendary drummer Ian Paice and guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple, along with vocal icon Jon Anderson of YES, with special guest Chuck Leavell, keyboardist and musical director for The Rolling Stones.

• Attend an Opening Night party with an all-star counselor jam and dinner

• Jam rooms and Q&A sessions with the headliners and special guests

• Fun and comprehensive performance clinics with our rock-star counselors and special guests.

• Your camper band performing at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood on Saturday, February 15th

• On Sunday night, join Ian Paice and Steve Morse on the stage of the Whisky A Go Go on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip



The camp will run from February 13th - 16th, 2020 (Presidents Day weekend). Tickets go on sale September 22nd. Go to RockCamp.com for details and information on other Fantay Camps also available.



