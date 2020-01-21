DEEP PURPLE's STEVE MORSE Performs Classical Guitar Live At NAMM 2020; Video

Ernie Ball artist Steve Morse - best known as the founder of the Dixie Dregs and as the lead guitarist of Deep Purple since 1994 - performed on classical guitar live on the Ernie Ball stage at NAMM 2020, held January 16 - 19 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Watch the video below:

Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) and Steve Morse performed Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" live on the Ernie Ball stage at NAMM 2020. Watch below: