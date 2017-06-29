DEEP PURPLE Singer IAN GILLAN - “I Think The Idea Of Constantly Coming Back And Doing Farewell Tours Is… That Ain’t Gonna Happen”; Video

In a new interview with Germany's Bild, Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan discusses whether or not the band’s current tour in support of their new studio album, inFinite, will in fact be their final tour.

“The answer to your question is yes, this is the last proper Deep Purple tour,” says Ian. “I don’t know if we could resist the temptation to do a festival or a couple of dates, because we’re on the cusp of that age, and nobody likes quitting, nobody likes stopping, it’s very difficult. But you should stop when you’re doing well, rather than when you’re failing, and so that’s the hard part, that’s the difficult part. But I think the idea of constantly coming back and doing farewell tours is… that ain’t gonna happen.”

Deep Purple’s tour in support of inFinite brings the band to Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain on June 30th. Find the complete live itinerary at this location.