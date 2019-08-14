DEEP PURPLE Singer IAN GILLAN Premiers "Smoke On The Water" (Live In Warsaw) Video From Contractual Obligation Live Release

Vocalist Ian Gillan, together with Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne and a few others, is considered one of the legendary voices that shaped hard rock. Despite his commitment to Deep Purple, the singer has built an impressive solo career. Contractual Obligation is a collection of performances during a recent tour through Eastern Europe, which contains three shows released on different formats via earMUSIC last month.

Contractual Obligation is available on Blu-Ray (Contractual Obligation #1: Live In Moscow), 2CD & digital (Contractual Obligation #2: Live In Warsaw) and as a 3LP+Download (Contractual Obligation #3: Live In St. Petersburg).

Watch a video for "Smoke On The Water" (live from Warsaw) below, and order via the links below:

- Contractual Obligation #1: Live In Moscow (on Blu-ray)

- Contractual Obligation #2: Live In Warsaw (on 2CD & digital)

- Contractual Obligation #3: Live In St. Petersburg (on 3LP)

2CD

CD1

"Hang Me Out To Dry"

"Pictures Of Home"

"No Lotion For That"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Razzle Dazzle"

"A Day Late ‘N’ A Dollar Short"

"Lazy"

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

CD2

"You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby" (with Grace Gillan)

"Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos"

"Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)"

"Anya"

"Perfect Strangers"

"Hell To Pay"

"Demon’s Eye"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Hush"

"Black Night"

Blu-Ray

"Hang Me Out To Dry"

"Pictures Of Home"

"No Lotion For That"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Razzle Dazzle"

"A Day Late ‘N’ A Dollar Short"

"Lazy"

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby" (with Grace Gillan)

"Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos"

"Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)"

"Anya"

"Perfect Strangers"

"Hell To Pay"

"Demon’s Eye"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Hush"

"Black Night"

3LP

Side A

"Hang Me Out To Dry"

"Pictures Of Home"

"No Lotion For That"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

Side B

"Razzle Dazzle"

"A Day Late ‘N’ A Dollar Short"

"Lazy"

Side C

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby" (with Grace Gillan)

"Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos"

Side D

"Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)"

"Anya"

"Perfect Strangers"

Side E

"Hell To Pay"

"Demon’s Eye"

"Smoke On The Water"

Side F

"Hush"

"Black Night"

"Smoke On The Water" (live from Warsaw):

"Hang Me Out To Dry" (live from Warsaw):

"Strange Kind Of Woman" (live from Moscow):