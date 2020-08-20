DEEP PURPLE Singer IAN GILLAN Receives Birthday Wishes From Armenia

Deep Purple singer Ian Gillan turned 75 yesterday (August 19) and received congratulations from Armenia, reports Mediamax.am.

President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, congratulated Gillan. “You have been creating art for more than 50 years and you are the one of those unique artists who is admired by several generation. I am aware that Deep Purple's new album released at the beginning of August is occupying the first horizontal on the charts in different countries. This is yet another proof of your and your friends' immeasurable talent and creative vigor.

"I thank you for being our country's friend since 1990. You are loved much in Armenia, thus I congratulate you also on behalf of the citizens of Armenia.

"I recall warmly our meeting in June, 2019 in Yerevan, and will be happy to see you in Armenia again.”

Another congratulatory message reached Ian Gillan from the US and Armenian offices of the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR). The new Gyumri Musical School N6 was built by FAR, Mediamax and Australian organization Do Something with active participation of Ian Gillan.

“It has been great honor to get know you in person and join efforts to implement a vital project that brings so much hope and confidence to the younger generation in the most beautiful city of Armenia. Please, be assured that the school is in good and reliable hands. The students are doing well and sending their love to you!” FAR said in the letter.

Deep Purple's new album, Whoosh!, is available as a Standard CD, a Digital Album, a Limited Edition CD+DVD Mediabook (including the 1 hour feature “Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation” and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 video), and a Vinyl 2LP+DVD edition (earMUSIC). Order here.

Whoosh! marks Deep Purple’s third album produced by Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd). The first - 2013’s Now What?! - charted at #1 in five European countries, as well as Top 10 in over 15 countries worldwide. Cementing itself as one of their most successful albums, inFinite, released in 2017, broke chart records the band accumulated over their 50+year history. With chemistry this electric, it only made sense for Deep Purple and Ezrin to collaborate a third time.

Whoosh! tracklisting:

"Throw My Bones"

"Drop The Weapon"

"We're All The Same In The Dark"

"Nothing At All"

"No Need To Shout"

"Step By Step"

"What The What"

"The Long Way Around"

"The Power Of The Moon"

"Remission Possible"

"Man Alive"

"And The Address"

"Dancing In My Sleep"

