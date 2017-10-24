DEEP PURPLE Singer IAN GILLAN - The Voice Of Deep Purple: The Gillan Years Box Set Due In November

The Store For Music has set November 17th as the European release date for a new 3CD box set from Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan. Entitled, The Voice Of Deep Purple: The Gillan Years, the artwork and tracklisting for the release can be found below.

The set contains three albums taken from Ian Gillan’s career: Scarabus (1977), Accidentally On Purpose (1988), and Naked Thunder (1990). Five bonus tracks are included: "Smoke On The Water", "Black Night" and "Restless" from Gillan; "Child In Time" and "Woman From Tokyo" from Ian Gillan Band, plus an interview with Ian Gillan in Tokyo, during the Gillan Japanese tour.

Disc 1:

“Gut Reaction”

“Talking To You”

“No Good Luck”

“Nothing But The Best”

“Loving On Borrowed Time”

“Sweet Lolita”

“Nothing To Lose”

“Moonshine”

“Long And Lonely Ride”

“Love Gun”

“No More Cane On The Brazo”

“Smoke On The Water” (Bonus Track)

“Black Night” (Bonus Track)

Disc 2:

“Scarabus”

“Exhausted”

“Poor Boy Hero”

“Mercury High”

“Pre - Release”

“Slags To Bitches”

“Apathy”

“Mad Elaine”

“Country Lights”

“Fool's Mate”

“Child In Time” (Bonus Track)

“Woman From Tokyo” (Bonus Track)

Disc 3:

“Clouds And Rain”

“Evil Eye”

“She Took My Breath Away”

“Dislocated”

“Via Miami”

“I Can't Dance To That”

“Can't Believe You Wanna Leave”

“Lonely Avenue”

“Telephone Box”

“I Thought No”

“Cayman Island”

“The Purple People Eater”

“Chet”

“Restless” (Bonus Track)

Interview - Ian Gillan