DEEP PURPLE Singer IAN GILLAN To Release Contractual Obligation Live Album On Audio / Video; "Strange Kind Of Woman" Live Video From Moscow Streaming

Vocalist Ian Gillan, together with Robert Plant, Ozzy Osbourne and a few others, is considered one of the legendary voices that shaped hard rock. Despite his commitment to Deep Purple, the singer has built an impressive solo career. Contractual Obligation is a collection of performances during a recent tour through Eastern Europe, which contains three shows which will be released on different formats via earMUSIC on July 26.

Still fresh from the success of the studio album, NOW What?!, and just a few months before the release of the latest and equally successful album inFinite, Ian Gillan accepted the offer to tour for a month in Eastern Europe with a full rock show, accompanied every night by a different local orchestra. Gillan decided to recruit the Don Airey Band, which features the guitar talent of Simon McBride.

All shows were truly unique, with Airey and McBride delivering perfect performances night after night. Deep Purple material (including rarities like “Razzle Dazzle” or “Anya”) went hand in hand with Gillan solo songs and surprises for those into the deepest catalogue.

The title is a humorous reference to Ian Gillan’s notorious reticence to pay any attention to his own or Deep Purple live releases (as he explains in the album liner notes). This live album and video might well be one of the nicest chapters in Gillan’s solo production ever and a reminder about how great his solo music and concerts have been over the years.

Curiosity: The last Deep Purple album was named Infinity (which later turned into inFinite) during the afternoon preceding the Warsaw show that ended up being immortalized for its CD release.

Contractual Obligation will be available on Blu-Ray (Contractual Obligation #1: Live In Moscow), 2CD & digital (Contractual Obligation #2: Live In Warsaw) and as a 3LP+Download (Contractual Obligation #3: Live In St. Petersburg) on July 26 via earMUSIC.

Watch a video for "Strange Kind Of Woman" (live from Moscow) below, and pre-order via the links below:

- Contractual Obligation #1: Live In Moscow (on Blu-ray)

- Contractual Obligation #2: Live In Warsaw (on 2CD & digital)

- Contractual Obligation #3: Live In St. Petersburg (on 3LP)

Tracklistings below.

2CD

CD1

"Hang Me Out To Dry"

"Pictures Of Home"

"No Lotion For That"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Razzle Dazzle"

"A Day Late ‘N’ A Dollar Short"

"Lazy"

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

CD2

"You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby" (with Grace Gillan)

"Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos"

"Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)"

"Anya"

"Perfect Strangers"

"Hell To Pay"

"Demon’s Eye"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Hush"

"Black Night"

Blu-Ray

"Hang Me Out To Dry"

"Pictures Of Home"

"No Lotion For That"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Razzle Dazzle"

"A Day Late ‘N’ A Dollar Short"

"Lazy"

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby" (with Grace Gillan)

"Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos"

"Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)"

"Anya"

"Perfect Strangers"

"Hell To Pay"

"Demon’s Eye"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Hush"

"Black Night"

3LP

Side A

"Hang Me Out To Dry"

"Pictures Of Home"

"No Lotion For That"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

Side B

"Razzle Dazzle"

"A Day Late ‘N’ A Dollar Short"

"Lazy"

Side C

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"You’re Gonna Ruin Me Baby" (with Grace Gillan)

"Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos"

Side D

"Difficult To Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)"

"Anya"

"Perfect Strangers"

Side E

"Hell To Pay"

"Demon’s Eye"

"Smoke On The Water"

Side F

"Hush"

"Black Night"