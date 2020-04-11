DEEP PURPLE - The Making Of “Love Conquers All”

Deep Purple released their Slaves & Masters album in October 1990 featuring new singer Joe Lynn Turner on vocals, who had joined the previous year after the firing of Ian Gillan. A number of singles were released at the time, and this behind-the-scenes video was produced in 1991.

Slaves And Masters peaked at No. 87 on the US Billboard 200 chart, a huge disappointment following the Gillan-fronted, The House Of Blue Light, which charted at No. 34 in the US.