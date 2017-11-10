DEEP PURPLE To Perform Exclusive Show For BBC Radio 2

As part of 2017's series of BBC Radio 2 In Concert shows, Deep Purple are performing at an exclusive show this month.

Direct from the BBC Radio Theatre in London, the band will be lighting a fire in the sky as they roll through their back catalogue of rock classics, including tracks from their electrifying new album inFinite. It's all happening on Thursday, November 16th, and you can watch the whole gig live from 8 PM on the BBC Red Button (available by pressing red from any BBC TV Channel).

Says Ian Paice: “Deep Purple are really looking forward to performing for the BBC Radio 2's In Concert programme. It's been many years since we did something like this. But through all those years one thing has never changed. Playing live is the only way to capture the spirit of rock n roll music, because even 60 years after it reared its wonderful rebellious head that's what it still is! There is no safety net of the recording machine to 'fix things later', you get it right or get it wrong. For the musicians it's an adrenaline rush, concentration and invention, but most of all fun. That's why we started doing it when we were kids. We hope you have fun being on the receiving end."