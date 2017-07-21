DEEP PURPLE To Release Comprehensive New Anthology, A Fire In The Sky, In September; Co-Headline Tour With ALICE COOPER Launches On August 12th

Deep Purple stands alongside Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath as part of the Holy Trinity of British hard rock. The list of the band's classic songs is legion, and the influence it's had on successive generations of musicians is both enduring and remarkable. Rhino will celebrate Deep Purple's history with three definitive collections.

A Fire In The Sky will be available as a single CD and a three-CD set on September 8th in North America with an international release following later in the year. A three-LP version will also be available on November 3rd. Each version includes a selection of songs chosen from the 19 studio albums that Deep Purple recorded between 1968 and 2013.

The single-disc version of A Fire In The Sky features 20 songs and focuses mainly on the band's singles. The heavy hitters are here of course - "Smoke On The Water" and "Highway Star" - but so are gems like "Perfect Strangers," the title track from the band's platinum-certified album from 1984, as well as "Hell To Pay," from 2013's Now What?!.

The three-disc version of A Fire In The Sky dives even deeper into Purple's past with 40 songs and includes at least one track from every studio album through Now What?!. It also provides the ultimate showcase for the group's various incarnations through the years. To date, more than a dozen musicians have appeared on a Deep Purple album.

Among the set's many highlights are: the title track from 2005's Rapture Of The Deep; "King Of Dreams" from 1990's Slaves And Masters; "Bad Attitude" from 1987's The House Of Blue Light; "You Keep Me Moving" from 1975's Come Taste The Band; and "Hush" from the group's 1968 debut, Shades Of Deep Purple. This expanded version also features Kevin Shirley's 2010 remix of "Dealer," and the 2012 stereo mix for an early version of "The Bird Has Flown."

A Fire In The Sky will also be available as a three-LP set that includes 27 songs. Among the highlights are the single edit version of "Woman From Tokyo," the US single edit for "Burn," and the radio edit of "Bad Attitude."

Earlier this year, Deep Purple released their 20th studio album Infinite and as announced a co-headlining North American tour with Alice Cooper. The trek kicks off on August 12th in Las Vegas and the full itinerary can be found below.

In 2016, past and present members of Purple (being Blackmore, Coverdale, Evans, Gillan, Glover, Hughes, Lord and Paice) were finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame; it was long-overdue recognition of all they’d achieved in a near half-century career. But in truth this was merely affirmation for what millions already knew. Deep Purple have sold over 100 million records, were once acknowledged by the Guinness Book Of Records as the loudest band on the planet (for a show at the Rainbow in London during 1972).

A Fire In The Sky - Single Disc tracklisting:

"Hell To Pay" (Radio Edit)

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"Sun Goes Down"

"Any Fule Kno That"

"Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming" (Edit)

"Bad Attitude" (Radio Edit)

"Knocking At Your Back Door" (Single Edit)

"Perfect Strangers" (Single Edit)

"You Keep On Moving" (Single Edit)

"Soldier Of Fortune"

"Burn" (US Single Edit)

"Woman From Tokyo" (Single Edit)

"Highway Star" (US Single Edit)

"Smoke On The Water" (US Single Edit)

"Fireball"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Child In Time (Part 1)"

"Speed King" (US Album Edit)

"Black Night"

"Hush"

A Fire In The Sky - Three Disc tracklisting:

Disc One

"Hell To Pay"

"Vincent Price"

"Wrong Man"

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"Sun Goes Down"

"Any Fule Kno That"

"Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming"

"Vavoom: Ted The Mechanic"

"The Battle Rages On"

"King Of Dreams"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Bad Attitude"

"Knocking At Your Back Door"

"Perfect Strangers"

Disc Two

"You Keep On Moving"

"Dealer" (2010 Kevin Shirley Remix)

"Stormbringer"

"Soldier Of Fortune"

"Mistreated"

"Might Just Take Your Life"

"Burn"

"Rat Bat Blue"

"Woman From Tokyo"

"Space Truckin'"

"Smoke On The Water"

"When A Blind Man Cries"

Disc Three

"Highway Star"

"Demon's Eye"

"Fireball"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Child In Time"

"Speed King" (US Album Edit)

"Black Night"

"Hallelujah"

"Emmaretta" (2012 Stereo Mix)

"The Bird Has Flown" (Early Version - 2012 Stereo Mix)

"Wring That Neck" (aka "Hard Road")

"Kentucky Woman"

"Mandrake Root"

"Hush"

A Fire In The Sky - Three LP tracklisting:

Side One

"Hell To Pay" (Radio Edit)

"Vincent Price"

"Rapture Of The Deep"

"Sun Goes Down"

"Any Fule Kno That"

Side Two

"Sometimes I Feel Like Screaming"

"The Battle Rages On"

"Bad Attitude" (Radio Edit)

"Perfect Strangers"

Side Three

"You Keep On Moving" (Single Edit)

"Soldier Of Fortune"

"Stormbringer"

"Burn" (US Single Edit)

"Might Just Take Your Life"

"Woman From Tokyo" (Single Edit)

Side Four

"Highway Star"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Demon's Eye"

"Fireball"

Side Five

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Speed King" (US Album Edit)

"Child In Time"

"Black Night"

Side Six

"Kentucky Woman"

"Wring That Neck" (aka "Hard Road")

"Mandrake Root"

"Hush"

Tour dates with Alice Cooper:

August

12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

19 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

21 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheatre

23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

24 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater

27 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

September

1 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

3 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

6 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center