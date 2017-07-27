DEEP PURPLE To Release From The Setting Sun (In Wacken)… To The Rising Sun (In Tokyo) Limited Edition Blu-Ray; “Smoke On The Water” Live Video Featuring ULI JON ROTH Streaming

On August 4th, earMUSIC will release Deep Purple - From The Setting Sun (In Wacken)… To The Rising Sun (In Tokyo) on Blu-ray, numbered and limited to 10,000 copies. For the very first time you get both shows in one high-quality package - a real collector's item.

You can now watch Deep Purple's incredible live performance of “Smoke On The Water” (featuring Uli Jon Roth) from Wacken Open Air 2013. Check it out below and pre-order the Blu-ray at this location.