DEEP PURPLE Unite As "Perfect Strangers" In Sydney; Classic Video From 1984

When Deep Purple reformed in 1984 (featuring singer Ian Gillan, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, bassist Roger Glover, keyboardist Jon Lord, drummer Ian Paice) they swore they would never make, what would become, acting style video clips. They refused point blank. But on December 14th, 1984, in Sydney, Australia they did allow a film crew to capture them live in concert. “Perfect Strangers” indeed!