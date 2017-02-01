DEEP PURPLE – Vintage Nobody’s Perfect Radio Special From 1988 Streaming

Nobody's Perfect is a live album released in 1988 by Deep Purple. It was recorded during The House Of Blue Light tour in 1987 in Europe and the US. This radio special from the UK gives a little insight to the band’s thinking at the time.

The album contains a new live-in-studio jam) version of "Hush" to commemorate their 20th anniversary. "Black Night" was also re-recorded but never released. "Hard Lovin' Woman" includes parts of "Under The Gun" during Blackmore's guitar solo. "Strange Kind Of Woman" includes the "Superstar" chorus from Jesus Christ Superstar. "Woman From Tokyo" changes into "Everyday" (Buddy Holly) halfway through. The album represented Deep Purple's setlist at the time, which consisted much of the typical Made In Japan set, combined with newer material from the 1984 reunion album Perfect Strangers and The House Of Blue Light. Songs such as "The Unwritten Law" and "Difficult to Cure" (which included an extended-riff from Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, 4th Movement) were played every night on the tour, but were not included on this album. The record also includes segments from Buddy Holly’s “Everyday”, Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Tim Rice’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” or the British patriotic song “Land Of Hope & Glory”.