DEEP PURPLE Vocalist IAN GILLAN Becomes Patron Of Lyme Regis’ Marine Theatre

The frontman of a world-renowned British rock band Deep Purple has become the patron of Lyme Regis, UK’s Marine Theatre, reports Midweek Herald. Ian Gillan regularly visits the venue for concerts, comedy and theatre when he spends his time in the county.

Gillan, who found fame in the 1970s with hard rock hits such as "Smoke On The Water", "Highway Star", and "Child In Time", said he has an interest in supporting all arts, especially regionally.

He said: “It’s vital that we all support the Marine. It’s easy to undervalue arts venues, but they are so important to culture and the community. People can make a contribution is many ways - even simply by turning up. I come when I can.”

Gillan said he enjoys visiting the Marine, highlighting the feeling of historical importance it projects to its visitors.

He added: “When you walk through the doors, it feels special. It reminds me of coming through the doors of the Albert Hall. There’s a sense of history. It’s cool to be here. You can sit in the bar and watch the stage below or climb in to it in the auditorium. “I am enjoying seeing the Marine regain its vibrancy. There’s a new sense of professionalism and I am pleased to support the venue as a patron.”

Read more at midweekherald.co.uk.