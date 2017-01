DEEP PURPLE’s IAN PAICE Talks Long Goodbye Tour – “It May Be The Last Big Tour; We Don’t Know”

Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice spoke to Heavyworlds recently and talked about the band’s Long Goodbye Tour and the possibility that it might be Purple’s swansong.

"It'll be a long tour," Paice told Heavyworlds. "It may be the last big tour; we don't know. But it will be a long tour and we will try and get lots of the new record on the stage without losing some of the old songs."

He continued: "We haven't made any hard, fast plans (about whether we will do any long touring after Long Goodbye). But it becomes obvious that you cannot tour the same way you did when you were 21. It becomes more and more difficult. People have other things in their lives, which take time. But never say never."

Deep Purple will release their new album, inFinite, the highly anticipated follow-up to their worldwide chart topping album NOW What?!, on April 7th via earMUSIC. According to Darker Than Blue, inFinite will be available in the following formats:

* CD

* CD + DVD

* Double Vinyl + DVD

* Small Fan Box

* Large Fan Box

The boxes will include:

Ltd. Box

- CD+DVD Digipak

- T-Shirt (L)

Ltd. & numbered Large Box

- CD+DVD

- 2LP

- 3x 10“vinyl (The NOW What?! Live Tapes Vol. 2)

- T-Shirt (size L)

- Poster

- 5x Photo Prints

- Sticker

Also, the first single, “Time For Bedlam” will include the following tracklisting:

“Time For Bedlam”

“Paradise Bar”

“Uncommon Man” (instrumental)

“Hip Boots” (Ian Paice rehearsal version)

The track “Time For Bedlam” (lyric video below) is available as instant grat as part of the digital album pre-order, as well as on all streaming platforms. A limited edition EP for “Time For Bedlam”, with non-album songs and unreleased recordings will hit the shops on February 3rd.

“Time For Bedlam” lyric video:

A documentary movie, witnessing the songwriting process and the recording of the album with producer Bob Ezrin, has been produced, allowing for the first time for the fans to be part of the private band member interactions in the studio. The movie will be included in some editions of the album and it will be presented before release in various fan events worldwide.

Deep Purple recently announced their Long Goodbye Tour, which will bring the legendary live show once again all over the world. The band have not yet answered, in fact, the many questions received by fans from all over the world who are speculating about the meaning of the title inFinite and "Long Goodbye".

Singer Ian Gillan has in fact declared: “If you take it literally you may, quite reasonably, think the ‘Finite’ part of the word describes the life of Deep Purple, with a clear beginning and a nebulous end; but what of the ‘in’ bit? The word infinite is a three-dimensional double edged sword. It describes something that goes on forever in all directions; not unlike its temporal equivalent ‘Eternal’ What’s that all about?

“Stephen Hawking declared (in A brief History Of Time) that, before the Big Bang there was nothing. That would put the kybosh on the idea of our universe being Infinite, as he provides a starting point, which is not acceptable to the concept. So, Hawking’s universe in ‘Finite’; by definition; whether he agrees or not.

“Ironically, he is quite wrong (scientists always are eventually), therefore the Universe is infinite, which means it will never end, and also means that it never started, and the corollary to that of course is that we don’t exist.

“There is a metaphysical solution to all this, but it will have to wait until the tour is over because (thanks heavens) there are only 24 hours in a day (for the time being) or 10 hours in a metric day. More on that later…”

inFinite trailer clips:

Tour dates:

May

17 - Wien, Austria - Stadthalle Halle D

19 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

23 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

24 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard-Arena

June

1 - Lille, France - Zenith Arena

2 - Amsterdam, Holland - Ziggodome

3 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

6 - Köln, Germany - Lanxess Arena

7 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig

10 - Frankfurt/Main, Germany - Festhalle

13 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz-Arena

14 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

16-18 - Clisson, France - HellFest (exact date TBC)

July

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

November (with Europe)

17 - Birmingham, England - Birmingham Arena

18 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff Arena

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

23 - London, England - 02 Arena