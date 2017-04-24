DEEP PURPLE’s inFinite Tops Charts Worldwide; earMUSIC Signs with RED Distribution

Deep Purple’s latest studio album, inFinite, is quickly becoming one of the band’s most successful albums to date. With top chart numbers across the world, it has already surpassed the incredible success of their last release, NOW What?!.

Beginning with the US, the current single “All I Got Is You” has hit #1 on the Classic Rock radio chart. inFinite has also had incredible sales debut numbers, hitting the #1 spot in Germany and Switzerland, while reaching the Top 10 in an impressive number of countries worldwide including UK, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, Poland and France. On release date, inFinite topped the iTunes main charts in sic countries and charted Top 5 in over 20 countries.

In addition, the band’s label earMUSIC has signed with RED Distribution, enabling them to reach additional consumers throughout the US and Canada. Max Vaccaro, General Manager/earMUSIC notes, “In little less than 10 years from its first release, earMUSIC has become the ‘go-to’ label in Europe for any established rock artist. We have enjoyed a long list of successes at the top of the charts in Germany, UK and France for nearly every release (Foreigner, Chickenfoot, Bush, and many others) very often showing far better sales - despite a declining market - than our artists' previous releases on other labels.”

Vaccaro continues, “Michael Black and Beth Tallman, joining our team of international managers, and now the new deal with RED Distribution, makes us feel ready to reach the same level of success in the USA. The extremely positive start of Deep Purple's latest album inFinite highlights how earMUSIC is entering the US market with the same confidence as in Europe. We thank Bob Morelli, Alan Becker and the rest of the team at RED for making us feel so excited about the future."

Pictured above, left to right: en Burstein (Label Management/RED Distribution); Beth Tallman (earMUSIC US); Alan Becker (SVP, Product Development/RED Distribution); Michael Black (earMUSIC US); Bob Morelli (President/RED Distribution)

Deep Purple’s relationship with their existing fans is constantly renewing. With “inFinite” a new generation of rock lovers has also connected globally with the band for the first time, as their charts results show. And the campaign is just beginning…