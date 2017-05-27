DEEP PURPLE’s JON LORD - RITCHIE BLACKMORE And IAN GILLAN “Don’t Like Each Other”

Deep Purple continue to dig up a treasure trove of classic videos, including this MTV report from October 1990. The band had just recorded Slaves And Masters with Joe Lynn Turner, his first and only album with the band.

Late keyboard legend Jon Lord remarked about the departure of Ian Gillan: “Ritchie (Blackmore) and Ian (Gillan) have clashing personalities - they don’t like each other. They respect each other as musicians, but they don’t like each other.”