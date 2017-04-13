DEF-CON-ONE To Announce New Lineup; Audio Teaser Streaming

British metal band Def-Con-One check in with the following update from leader Antton Lant (ex-Venom):

“When the band kind of fell to bits back in February I was gutted, I’ve had this band for 20 years now with a lot of lineup changes over the years, the band only really started to work once I left Venom and put my all into getting things rolling.

“I basically looked after every aspect of the band, from booking all our gigs to getting the record deals the band had etc. I was basically left on my own not knowing what to do, I’ve been inundated with messages from people wanting to join the band or wanting me to join their bands, a couple of quite well known bands too, and lots of messages suggesting I carry on with the band with new people, I still wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, one thing I definitely did not want is a parody, I didn’t want anyone wanting to sound or look like past members.

“I want people to be themselves, which I’ve definitely found, since I have written most of the stuff since day one it will definitely still sound like Def-Con-One.

“A good friend of mine that I’ve known over 30 years suggested a singer and I sent him a few backing tracks I had and let him do his thing, I was floored when I got them back, it’s very different and very powerful, he doesn’t sound like any of the singers that have gone before him, and it most definitely still sounds like Def-Con-One.

“I put this short clip together and sent it to a chosen few in the industry to get feedback, people I’ve worked with, promoters and DJs, I am over the moon with all the feedback.

“A few people saying similar things about other bands, you know some people like Paul Di’Anno in Maiden, some prefer Bruce, some prefer Blaze, I know people who prefer Dio over Ozzy in Sabbath, or Bon over Brian in AC/DC, it’s all down to taste and I think fans of Def-Con-One will like what they hear.

“Here is a short clip of an old track called “Brute Force And Ignorance”; it’s the old backing with a new vocal over it. Full 2017 lineup will be announced soon with photos, etc.”