DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM Featuring Former MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL Launches Pre-Order For Limited Edition Vinyl LP Version Of Debut Album

Veteran Canadian musician, Adam Sewell - former frontman of Monster Voodoo Machine - has posted the following update on his new project, Def Con Sound System:

"VINYL! Holy hell - this is real! Def Con Sound System Silver Bullets test pressing LPs have arrived! Only pressing 200 copies of the final LP. Hand numbered. Red vinyl, with a special signed Silver Bullets book. Pre-order now at Stereo Dynamite."

Sewell recently released a video for "My Love Is The Dagger" from his Def Con Sound System project. The moody track and corresponding video are taken from the recently released full-length album, Silver Bullets (Stereo Dynamite Recordings).

Of the “My Love Is The Dagger” video, Sewell commented, “We filmed it at the legendary Bovine Sex Club in Toronto. I wanted something that looked, and felt like an intimate rockabilly video. Something slow moving and very simple that wouldn’t take anything away from the actual song itself. ‘My Love Is The Dagger’ is a really heavy song about how difficult personal relationships can be for artists and the people they love, and for those who love them in return. We’ll save the big budget car chases, explosions, and bankrupt-the-band video eye candy for whatever video we make next.”

Since 1996, Toronto-based, Juno Award-winning musician Adam Sewell has used Def Con Sound System as a catch-all band name for miscellaneous musical projects; including soundtracks, one-off live performances, and even a short lived full-on touring band. Sewell began writing the first Def Con Sound System full-length album in 2008. In 2011, the first single from the not-yet-finished album, "Pistol Whipped", was released. The song featured a Clash-meets-1960s spy soundtrack-sounding vibe which would hint at the direction Sewell and Def Con Sound System were headed musically. Sewell would then find himself sidetracked for a number of years, co-writing and producing the critically-acclaimed retro-soul, debut solo album by former Love Inc vocalist Simone Denny titled The Stereo Dynamite Sessions Vol. 1.

Fast forward to the year 2019 and Sewell has finally completed that full-length album which has become Silver Bullets. Co-produced by Sewell, and Jon Drew (Arkells, Tokyo Police Club, Fucked Up), the album was conceived, and written as a fictional movie soundtrack compilation album which combines radically different sounding songs and soundscapes to take the listener into the fictionally cinematic world of the non-existent film ‘Silver Bullets’, and out of the comfort zone of a traditional rock album format.

Silver Bullets tracklisting:

"Theme From Silver Bullets"

"Pistol Whipped"

"A Moving Target"

"My Crooked, Crooked Teeth"

"Fool’s Gold"

"When I Close My Eyes, All I See Is Fireworks"

"Escape Through The Casino"

"The Killing Floor"

"My Love Is The Dagger"

"Don’t You Come Around My Grave"

"End Credits"

“Theme From Silver Bullets" video: