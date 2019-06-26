DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM Featuring Former MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL To Release Limited Edition Vinyl LP Version Of Debut Album

Veteran Canadian musician, Adam Sewell - former frontman of Monster Voodoo Machine - has just put the finishing touches on his latest project under the moniker he has used on and off for some 20 years, Def Con Sound System. The full-length album, Silver Bullets, will be released via his own Stereo Dynamite Recordings on July 12. The album features a deeply cinematic vibe, with a loosely-themed collection of songs inspired by 1960s spy films and Tarantino-esque soundtracks. To experience Def Con Sound System, check out the first video, “Theme From Silver Bullets", below.

Sewell has checked in with the following update:

"Hi there. I've had a lot of requests for vinyl, so I've decided to try something a bit special. Limited to only 200 copies: first pressing, red vinyl, hand numbered, LP version of the debut Def Con Sound System album, Silver Bullets. All copies come with an autographed + hand numbered Silver Bullets book, stickers, and more. Ships October 1st, 2019."

Pre-order the vinyl LP version here.

Of Silver Bullets, Sewell commented, “I don’t really listen to too many proper “albums”, or “rock records”. I tend to listen to soundtracks, compilation albums, and experimental DJ albums. I wanted to make something that sounded like my own personal record collection mashed up, and filtered through a dark, suspenseful soundtrack compilation album... Sort of like ‘The Walking Dead’, or the ‘True Detective’ compilation albums; a collection of songs that musically covered a lot of territory, and took influences from multiple music genres, but still somehow maintained some sort of vibe or theme that tied the songs together. So I created a fictional film in my mind, ‘Silver Bullets,’ and set about creating the soundtrack for it.”

Since 1996, Toronto-based, Juno Award-winning musician Adam Sewell has used Def Con Sound System as a catch-all band name for miscellaneous musical projects; including soundtracks, one-off live performances, and even a short lived full-on touring band. Sewell began writing the first Def Con Sound System full-length album in 2008. In 2011, the first single from the not-yet-finished album, "Pistol Whipped", was released. The song featured a Clash-meets-1960s spy soundtrack-sounding vibe which would hint at the direction Sewell and Def Con Sound System were headed musically. Sewell would then find himself sidetracked for a number of years, co-writing and producing the critically-acclaimed retro-soul, debut solo album by former Love Inc vocalist Simone Denny titled The Stereo Dynamite Sessions Vol. 1.

Fast forward to the year 2019 and Sewell has finally completed that full-length album which has become Silver Bullets. Co-produced by Sewell, and Jon Drew (Arkells, Tokyo Police Club, Fucked Up), the album was conceived, and written as a fictional movie soundtrack compilation album which combines radically different sounding songs and soundscapes to take the listener into the fictionally cinematic world of the non-existent film ‘Silver Bullets’, and out of the comfort zone of a traditional rock album format.

Silver Bullets tracklisting:

"Theme From Silver Bullets"

"Pistol Whipped"

"A Moving Target"

"My Crooked, Crooked Teeth"

"Fool’s Gold"

"When I Close My Eyes, All I See Is Fireworks"

"Escape Through The Casino"

"The Killing Floor"

"My Love Is The Dagger"

"Don’t You Come Around My Grave"

"End Credits"

“Theme From Silver Bullets" video:

(Photo - Ashlea Wessel)