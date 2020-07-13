DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM's Debut Album Featuring Former MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL Celebrates First Anniversary - "Your Support Means More To Me Than You Could Ever Know"

Veteran Canadian musician, Adam Sewell - former frontman of Monster Voodoo Machine - has posted a new update on his latest project, Def Con Sound System:

"Happy Anniversary to the Def Con Sound System Silver Bullets album - released one year ago today!

Thank you to everyone who spent a few minutes with the album, and especially to those who took the time to send such great feedback and kind words of encouragement about the music. Your support means more to me than you could ever possibly know.

Silver Bullets was conceived, and written as a fictional spy-film movie soundtrack compilation album, combining radically different sounding songs and soundscapes to hopefully take the listener into the fictionally cinematic world of the non-existent film Silver Bullets, and out of the comfort zone of a traditional rock album format. Which I know made it an occasionally difficult listen. So again, thank you for working your way through it.

I had hoped to be out performing live shows to support the album by now, but apparently the universe had other plans. I truly am excited about bringing these songs to life with a live band, and I hope that this can become a reality sooner, rather than later. I really do miss playing music with all of my talented friends in the extended Sewell / Def Con / Voodoo orbit. It’s been almost 6 years since I’ve stepped on stage to perform music with anyone… and at this point, maybe more than anything, I feel like I’ve got something to prove to myself.

To anyone out there with a podcast, magazine, website, blog, social media page, tin cans on a string, or bedroom ham radio set up, I’m always available for interviews about the album. And, I’m also happy to send you the album for reviews, radio, or playlists.

Thanks again! Hoping to see you all in a loud, dark, sweaty club soon to bring Silver Bullets to life."

Since 1996, Toronto-based, Juno Award-winning musician Adam Sewell has used Def Con Sound System as a catch-all band name for miscellaneous musical projects; including soundtracks, one-off live performances, and even a short lived full-on touring band. Sewell began writing the first Def Con Sound System full-length album in 2008. In 2011, the first single from the not-yet-finished album, "Pistol Whipped", was released. The song featured a Clash-meets-1960s spy soundtrack-sounding vibe which would hint at the direction Sewell and Def Con Sound System were headed musically. Sewell would then find himself sidetracked for a number of years, co-writing and producing the critically-acclaimed retro-soul, debut solo album by former Love Inc vocalist Simone Denny titled The Stereo Dynamite Sessions Vol. 1.

Fast forward to the year 2019 and Sewell has finally completed that full-length album which has become Silver Bullets. Co-produced by Sewell, and Jon Drew (Arkells, Tokyo Police Club, Fucked Up), the album was conceived, and written as a fictional movie soundtrack compilation album which combines radically different sounding songs and soundscapes to take the listener into the fictionally cinematic world of the non-existent film ‘Silver Bullets’, and out of the comfort zone of a traditional rock album format.

Silver Bullets tracklisting:

"Theme From Silver Bullets"

"Pistol Whipped"

"A Moving Target"

"My Crooked, Crooked Teeth"

"Fool’s Gold"

"When I Close My Eyes, All I See Is Fireworks"

"Escape Through The Casino"

"The Killing Floor"

"My Love Is The Dagger"

"Don’t You Come Around My Grave"

"End Credits"

“Theme From Silver Bullets" video:

"My Love Is The Dagger"