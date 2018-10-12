DEF LEPPARD Announce New Releases Including The Story So Far Collection, Hysteria - The Singles Vinyl Box Set; New Christmas Single Streaming

Closing out a banner 2018, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame nominees Def Leppard reveal a string of upcoming releases.

The group assemble a brand new greatest hits collection entitled The Story So Far - The Best Of, arriving in stores and online November 30th. It will be available in multiple configurations: a 2-CD set comprised of 35 tracks, 1-CD comprised of 17 tracks, 2LP vinyl, and digital.

Among a blockbuster tracklisting loaded with timeless smashes, all four versions feature three new songs, including the official recording of the band’s recent fan favorite Depeche Mode cover “Personal Jesus,” “Rock On (Remix),” and the original holiday song “We All Need Christmas.” As a bonus for collectors, the first pressing vinyl copies of The Story So Far feature an exclusive 7” single of “Personal Jesus” and “We All Need Christmas.” See full tacklisting below.

The pre-order just went live today, and it unlocks an instant grat download of “Personal Jesus.” Rolling Stone claimed it “features a little more of the group’s signature giant vocals…and to great effect.” Essential for newcomers and longtime fans alike, The Story So Far plays out like the ultimate Def Leppard set upheld by stadium-size hits.

Get the Story So Far here.

The Story So Far tracklisting:

Disc 1:

“Animal”

“Photograph”

“Pour Some Sugar On Me”

“Love Bites”

“Let’s Get Rocked”

“Armaggedon It”

“Foolin’”

“Two Steps Behind”

“Heaven Is”

“Rocket”

“Hysteria”

“Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad”

“Make Love Like A Man”

“Action”

“When Love & Hate Collide”

“Rock of Ages”

“Personal Jesus”

Disc 2:

“Let’s Go”

“Promises”

“Slang”

“Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”

“Rock On (Radio Remix)”

“Nine Lives” (feat. Tim McGraw)

“Work It Out”

“Stand Up”

“Dangerous”

“Now”

“Undefeated”

“Tonight”

“C’Mon C’Mon”

“Man Enough”

“No Matter What”

“All I Want Is Everything”

“It’s All About Believing”

“Kings Of The World”

“Personal Jesus” (Remix):

Additionally, Def Leppard is sharing a brand new Christmas single titled “We All Need Christmas”. A delicate acoustic ballad, the track proves fireside-ready with its uplifting, hopeful spirit and sense of seasonal soul.

Listen to “We All Need Christmas” below, and stay on the lookout for the music video’s debut soon.

Next up, on November 30th Def Leppard will release Hysteria: The Singles, a new limited edition, 10-disc vinyl box set featuring all of the 7” singles from the multi-platinum album Hysteria, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

Hysteria: The Singles features repressed versions of all eight 7" vinyl singles for Hysteria including their Top 5 hits “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” “Animal,” “Love Bites,” “Hysteria,” “Rocket” and “Armageddon It.” Two bonus singles, “Excitable”/”Run Riot” (Album Version) and “Love And Affection”/”Don’t Shoot The Shotgun” (Album Version), are only available in this box set.

Housed in a box with a lift-off lid, Hysteria: The Singles features new cover art made up of all 10 of the single’s sleeves, including the special Spanish “Animal” single, plus a booklet with a full band discography and an introduction written by Joe Elliott.

Get Hysteria: The Singles vinyl singles box set here.

Hysteria - The Singles tracklisting:

Disc One:

"Women" / "Tear It Down" (US Version)

Disc Two:

"Animal" / "I Wanna Be Your Hero" (US Version)

Disc Three:

"Hysteria" / "Ride In To The Sun" (Int Version)

Disc Four:

"Pour Some Sugar On Me" / "Ring Of Fire" (US Version)

Disc Five:

"Love Bites" / "Billy’s Got A Gun" (Live) (Int Version)

Disc Six:

"Armageddon It" / "Release Me" (Can Version)

Disc Seven:

"Rocket" / "Woman" (Live) (US Version)

Disc Eight:

"Excitable" / "Run Riot" (Album Version)

Disc Nine:

"Love And Affection" / "Don’t Shoot Shotgun" (Album Version)

Disc Ten:

"Animal" / "Tear It Down" (Spanish Artwork Version)