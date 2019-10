Def Leppard have shared behind the scenes video from their performance at the iHeartRadio Festival 2019. Watch below:

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival took over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20 and 21. A 2-night special on The CW Network continues tonight, October 3, at 8 PM, ET/PT.

Watch Def Leppard perform "Pour Some Sugar On Me" from the iHeartRadio Festival 2019: