DEF LEPPARD - Behind The Scenes Video From Baltimore, MD

On April 14th, Def Leppard played Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD, and the following officially authorized behind-the-scenes clip has since surfaced:

Def Leppard’s epic concert film, And There Will Be A Next Time - Live From Detroit, is coming to your living room this Sunday, April 23rd at 10 PM, ET / 7 PM, PT on AXS TV. A video trailer for the television event can be found below.

The concert features stunning performances of “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Hysteria”, “Rocket”, “Photograph”, “Let’s Get Rocked”, “Rock of Ages”, “Animal”, “Foolin’”, “Let’s Go”, and many more.

Filmed at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI, And There Will Be A Next Time... Live From Detroit is an incredible showcase that captures the electrifying energy and power of Def Leppard live today.

The concert film was released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and Digital Video on February 10th via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Def Leppard tour dates are listed below.

April

17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

19 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

21 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sanford Premier Center

24 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

26 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Cneter **

27 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

29 - Ft Myers, FL - Fort Rock ***

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville ***

May

2 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

3 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

5 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

6 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion ***

24 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

26 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma ***

27 - San Antonio, TX - River City Rockfest ***

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

31 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

June

2 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

3 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Seattle, WA - White River Amph

10 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

14 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Bank Arena

16 - San Diego, CA - Sleep Train Amphitheatre

17 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - ASANA Amphitheatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **

22 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

24 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Klipsch Music Center

• Def Leppard only

** Def Leppard and Poison only, no Tesla

*** Def Leppard festival dates