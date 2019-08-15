DEF LEPPARD Caricature Bobble Head Set Now Available

Available now from Merchbar is the Def Leppard Caricature Bobble Head Set. For this one of a kind collectible, each band member has had a bobble head done in their likeness.

The set of five comes packaged in a collectible box. Each figure measures 7" tall. Place your order here.

In 2013, Def Leppard played their first Las Vegas Residency, dubbed Viva! Hysteria, inside The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Now, six years later, Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency has taken over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino through September 7.

Remaining dates:

Friday, August 16

Saturday, August 17

Tuesday, August 20

Friday, August 23

Saturday, August 24

Thursday, August 29

Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

Wednesday, September 4

Friday, September 6

Saturday, September 7

General tickets may be purchased online here or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.

At the upcoming Las Vegas residency, Def Leppard will have 30 different limited edition, signed photo prints available for purchase. The band worked with photographer Kevin Nixon to hand pick their favourite photos, and only 10 copies will be available of each photo. Check out this video trailer, and find more info here.