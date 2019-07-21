DEF LEPPARD Choose The Setlist In Quebec City (Video)

Def Leppard have released this new video, taking you behind-the-scenes at their show in Quebec City, QC on July 15 as they discuss sorting out the setlist::

A special gift from Queen guitarist Brian May, a sold out show, and a fantastic audience. Watch Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott's Captain's Log #1 from Halifax, Nova Scotia (Canada), below:

Def Leppard performs next on Monday, July 22, at Budweiser Gardens in LOndon, ON. Find the band's tour itinerary here.