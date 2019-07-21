DEF LEPPARD Choose The Setlist In Quebec City (Video)

July 21, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock def leppard

DEF LEPPARD Choose The Setlist In Quebec City (Video)

Def Leppard have released this new video, taking you behind-the-scenes at their show in Quebec City, QC on July 15 as they discuss sorting out the setlist::

A special gift from Queen guitarist Brian May, a sold out show, and a fantastic audience. Watch Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott's Captain's Log #1 from Halifax, Nova Scotia (Canada), below:

Def Leppard performs next on Monday, July 22, at Budweiser Gardens in LOndon, ON. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

 



Featured Audio

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews