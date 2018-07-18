DEF LEPPARD Debuts Spotify Singles Recording Session; Features DEPECHE MODE's "Personal Jesus" And "Hysteria"

Today, Def Leppard unveil their Spotify Singles. As part of the streaming platform’s coveted initiative, the multiplatinum rock legends performed the classic “Hysteria” in addition to a brand new cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.” Listen and share the singles here.

Recorded live at the Spotify studio, the musicians preserve the provocative power of “Personal Jesus”, while imbuing their own signature style and spirit. A recording of the cover has preceded recent live shows. Meanwhile, they amplify the energy of “Hysteria” with this hyper-charged rendition. A live staple, it most notably serves as the title track of their 1987 best-selling album of the same name, which garnered a Diamond certification from the RIAA and housed seven smash singles. The original also stands out as a fan favorite on Spotify! Right now, the group is in the midst of one of the year’s biggest tours - their co-headliner with Journey.

Get tickets here.