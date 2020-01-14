DEF LEPPARD Discuss History Of Their Live Show, Upcoming Stadium Tour - "We've Dedicated Our Lives And Our Careers To Finessing Our Performance," Says VIVIAN CAMPBELL
Today, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, Def Leppard, released an interview discussing their incredible live show, how they’ve built it over the years, and what fans can expect from the upcoming Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Watch below.
The Stadium Tour launches on June 21 at Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Complete details here.