DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Announces Northeast Art Tour Dates; Video Trailer

Wentworth Gallery has announced a string of northeast US in-person appearances by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen, showcasing his latest art collection, Rick Allen: Legends & Dreams.

Dates are as follows:

January

18 - Wentworth Gallery - Hard Rock, Atlantic City, NJ (5 to 8 PM)

19 - Wentworth Gallery - Short Hills, NJ (5 to 8 PM)

20 - Wentworth Gallery - King of Prussia, PA (1 to 4 PM)

Watch a video trailer below, and get more information at wentworthgallery.com.