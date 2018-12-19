DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Announces Northeast Art Tour Dates; Video Trailer
December 19, 2018, 2 hours ago
Wentworth Gallery has announced a string of northeast US in-person appearances by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen, showcasing his latest art collection, Rick Allen: Legends & Dreams.
Dates are as follows:
January
18 - Wentworth Gallery - Hard Rock, Atlantic City, NJ (5 to 8 PM)
19 - Wentworth Gallery - Short Hills, NJ (5 to 8 PM)
20 - Wentworth Gallery - King of Prussia, PA (1 to 4 PM)
Watch a video trailer below, and get more information at wentworthgallery.com.