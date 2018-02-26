DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN Details Upcoming Charity Gig, Art Showcases

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen will be playing The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, California this Saturday, March 3rd with The Dales, Lauren Monroe, and Hamish Anderson to raise money for veterans and people in need. Get your tickets now at this location.

And for those in the Washinigton DC area, Rick Allen And His Fine Art - a special event featuring his Drums For Peace and Art To Wear collections - will be in town on St. Patrick's Day, Saturday March 17th, for two separate appearances.

The first will take place from 12pm to 3pm at Wentworth Gallery inside Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, MD. The second will happen between 6pm and 9pm at Wentworh Gallery inside Tysons Galleria in McLean, VA. For further details, click here. A preview video can be seen below: