DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN To Hold Art Shows In New Jersey, Pennsylvania
January 8, 2018, an hour ago
"I’m in town this weekend with new art! Come out and celebrate with me - I’d love to share with you the inspiration behind the new pieces and get your take," says Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen. "My brand new Legends piece celebrating my love for (late Def Lep guitarist) Steve Clark will be on display. Working on it was really a spiritual journey that uncovered my gratitude for having known him.
I hope to be able to sign autographs at the end of the night if there is time. These shows are fun even if you’re just experiencing the art and crowd - I always have a blast! Details are below - see you there."
Saturday January 13, 2018
5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Mall at Short Hills
1200 Morris Turnpike
Short Hills, NJ
(973) 564-9776
Sunday January 14, 2018
1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The Court at King of Prussia
690 West Dekalb Pike
King of Prussia, PA
(610) 337-8988
Further details available at wentworth-art.com.