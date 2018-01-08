DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN To Hold Art Shows In New Jersey, Pennsylvania

"I’m in town this weekend with new art! Come out and celebrate with me - I’d love to share with you the inspiration behind the new pieces and get your take," says Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen. "My brand new Legends piece celebrating my love for (late Def Lep guitarist) Steve Clark will be on display. Working on it was really a spiritual journey that uncovered my gratitude for having known him.



I hope to be able to sign autographs at the end of the night if there is time. These shows are fun even if you’re just experiencing the art and crowd - I always have a blast! Details are below - see you there."

Saturday January 13, 2018

5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Mall at Short Hills

1200 Morris Turnpike

Short Hills, NJ

(973) 564-9776

​Sunday January 14, 2018

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Court at King of Prussia

690 West Dekalb Pike

King of Prussia, PA

(610) 337-8988

Further details available at wentworth-art.com.