DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN To Hold Two Art Shows In Atlanta This Weekend
November 8, 2017, an hour ago
Def Leppard Rick Allen will be holding two art shows this weekend in Atlanta, GA on Veteran’s Day – November 11th. His latest collections Drums For Peace and Art To Wear collections will be featured.
Show details:
Saturday – November 11th
1:00 – 3:00 PM
Wentworth Gallery – Perimeter Mall
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
Saturday – November 11th
5:00 – 8:00 PM
Wentworth Gallery – Perimeter Mall
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA
For a preview of some of the pieces that will be on display, head to the Wentworth Gallery for his collections.