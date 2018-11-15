DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN To Perform For Veterans Suffering From PTSD And Trauma This Saturday In California

"For those in the area, I hope that you will join me on Saturday, November 17th, for an amazing night of music, wine, and fellowship while supporting Raven Drum Foundation's Project Resiliency!," says Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen. "It will be a magical evening in the majestic Carmel Valley at the Folktale Winery & Vineyards.

"My wife Lauren Monroe and I will be performing along with local legend, Keith Greeninger.

"Concert tickets are $60 or VIP tickets are available if you'd like to join me at an intimate VIP reception and have some gourmet appetizers - along with a tour of the winery and an open bar of Folktale wines for the duration of the evening. Plus VIP concert seating!

"Tickets are available now! See you there!"

An event description states: Join us for a magical evening in the majestic Carmel Valley at the Folk Tale Winery. It will be a night for the soul and the senses surrounded by vineyards, Italian string lighting and heartfelt community connection with glasses filled with wine and spectacular live music. Together we will be supporting Project Resiliency in raising awareness and helping our veterans suffering from PTSD and trauma.

Our founders, Rick Allen of Def Leppard and Lauren Monroe, will be performing along with local legend, Keith Greeninger. Their Rootsy American music will inspire heart and soul, an experience you won't want to miss!

In addition to the concert, VIP Guests will enjoy dining on an array of gourmet appetizers and an open bar of Folktale wines during an intimate VIP reception with Rick Allen. VIPs will then be led on a tour of the winery. This special package includes VIP concert seating and open bar for the duration of the evening. The concert begins at 7:30 pm.

Folktale Winery & Vineyards

8940 Carmel Valley Road

Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA