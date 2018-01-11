DEF LEPPARD Drummer RICK ALLEN - "We Are Always Encouraging Each Other To Pursue Side Projects"

Ahead of his upcoming art shows in New Jersey and Pennsylvania on January 13th and 14th, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen spoke with Robert Ferrano of NJarts.net; an excerpt follows:

Did you show any of the band members your artwork when you were first starting out, and if so, what kind of reaction did they have to it?

Allen: "Joe (Elliott, vocalist) actually bought a couple of pieces, which is the biggest compliment he could have ever paid to me. We are always encouraging each other to pursue side projects, and this is one of those things that everyone in the band realized I was very passionate about, and they support me in it. It’s great."

From the outside looking in, and more than most bands, you all come across as being true friends.

Allen: "Absolutely. I think it’s one of the things that have kept Def Leppard going for all these years. The fact that through the ups and downs – especially the downs, when you’re sitting in a room together asking yourselves, 'Why are we doing this again?' – you quickly come to the conclusion that, 'Well, we enjoy hanging out with each other, and we’re friends, so let’s get through whatever it is together, and keep doing what we do.'”

"I’m in town this weekend with new art! Come out and celebrate with me - I’d love to share with you the inspiration behind the new pieces and get your take," says Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen. "My brand new Legends piece celebrating my love for (late Def Lep guitarist) Steve Clark will be on display. Working on it was really a spiritual journey that uncovered my gratitude for having known him.



I hope to be able to sign autographs at the end of the night if there is time. These shows are fun even if you’re just experiencing the art and crowd - I always have a blast! Details are below - see you there."

Saturday January 13, 2018

5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Mall at Short Hills

1200 Morris Turnpike

Short Hills, NJ

(973) 564-9776

​Sunday January 14, 2018

1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The Court at King of Prussia

690 West Dekalb Pike

King of Prussia, PA

(610) 337-8988

Further details available at wentworth-art.com.