DEF LEPPARD Filming Las Vegas Shows For Upcoming DVD Release; New Sin City Recap Video Streaming

Def Leppard have released the new video below, featuring pro-shot live and behind-the-scenes footage from their Sin City Residency. In the clip, frontman Joe Elliott reveals that the band are filming in Las Vegas for an upcoming DVD release!

In 2013, Def Leppard played their first Las Vegas Residency, dubbed Viva! Hysteria, inside The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Now, six years later, Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency has taken over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino through September 7.

Remaining dates:

Friday, September 6

Saturday, September 7

General tickets may be purchased online here or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 PM.