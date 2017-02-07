DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT Discusses New Concert Film, Band History On InTheStudio - “We Quickly Established That The Boss Is The Song”; Audio

North American syndicated rock radio show and website, InTheStudio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, catches up with Def Leppard’s lead singer Joe Elliott to discuss their new live concert DVD, And Their Will Be A Next Time... Live From Detroit, and more.

After decades of success filling arenas/stadiums around the world and selling tens of millions of albums, Def Leppard had a wish in their latest creative endeavour to capture the present and future, while paying homage to the past.

And Their Will Be A Next Time... Live From Detroit is a new concert DVD and double CD that captures Def Leppard at their best, live in front of an adoring audience. But dig a little deeper and you get a sense of what really is at work. Singer, songwriter Joe Elliott speaks to In The Studio host Redbeard about what the band hoped to accomplish with this new live concert package celebrating who they are now and where they came from.

Says Joe: “Guys, I said, I think we really owe it to ourselves to kind of document ourselves the way we are now. Vivian (Campbell, one of two lead guitarists) has been in the band nearly a quarter of a century, and it’s kind of mad that the last (full concert) thing that we put out was on VHS tape!

“When you have five alpha males in a band, you have to realize who the boss is, and we quickly established that the boss is the song. The radio taught us three minute rock’n’roll. There were big guitars on “Rebel, Rebel”, “Jean Genie”, “Metal Guru” and “(Bang A Gong) Get It On”... Those big drums, big choruses, big guitars, is what taught us who we are.”

The interview is now available at this location.