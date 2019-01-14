DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT Featured On New Episode Of Speakeasy; Preview Video Streaming

The fourth season of the critically acclaimed conversation series Speakeasy continues with an episode featuring Def Leppard frontman and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s newest inductee Joe Elliott with Rolling Stone editor David Fricke. The duo candidly discuss the early days of Def Leppard, the band’s legacy, and unbelievable tour stories never heard before. Speakeasy airs on Public Television and public television’s WORLD Channel. Air dates and times are available at speakeasytalks.com. A preview can be found below.

As the frontman for Def Leppard, Joe Elliott can be considered one rock’s greatest frontmen. A founding member of the band, his career began with the formation of the group in 1977. Since then, Elliott’s vocals have contributed to the band’s signature sound and longevity. Born in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, Elliott spontaneously met the members of a local band called Atomic Mass after missing his bus home from work. Upon finding out they were both musicians, Elliott joined band members including Rick Savage, and convinced the group to change their name to Def Leppard. Aside from his work with Def Leppard, Elliott has worked on several side projects including a stint on tour with the Rock ‘N’ Roll All Stars, a band that consisted of many of rocks most recognized performers including Gene Simmons, Duff McKagan, Steve Stevens, Glenn Hughes and Sebastian Bach. He also serves as the frontman for the Cybernauts, a David Bowie cover band, formed with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen alongside Trevor Bolder and Mick “Woody” Woodmansey of Bowie’s legendary backing band, Spiders From Mars. In 2010, Elliott released an album with his side band, The Down ‘N’ Outz, which spawned two hits on the Billboard rock charts including “Overnight Angels”, which debuted at #1.

Season 4 of Speakeasy features an all new group of iconic artists, Grammy Award winners, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, and beloved musicians engaging in intimate conversations between friends. Each episode gives fans an inside look into some never before told stories from some of the world’s most prolific performers including Sting, Shaggy, Joe Elliott, Lenny Kravitz, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Michael McDonald, and Billy Gibbons. Full episodes will also be available at speakeasytalks.com.