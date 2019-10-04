DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT Guests On BRIAN JOHNSON's A Life On The Road AXS TV Series This Sunday; Preview Available

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott recently sat down with AC/DC legend Brian Johnson for an episode of A Life On The Road, airing this Sunday, October 6th on AXS TV at 9:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST. A preview clip from the episode is available below.

Def Leppard have shared behind the scenes video from their performance at the iHeartRadio Festival 2019. Watch below:

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival took over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 20 and 21.

Watch Def Leppard perform "Pour Some Sugar On Me" from the iHeartRadio Festival 2019: