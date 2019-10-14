DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT Looks Back On Las Vegas Residency - "The Shows Were Great Fun Because We Didn't Ever Do The Same One Twice"

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott recently spoke with Forbes for a trip down memory lane and to discuss his other band, Down 'N' Outz. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Forbes: I am sure what is nice for you now is you get the victory lap with Def Leppard, but you are also firmly in the present with Down 'N' Outz since most bands find the victory lap boring.

Elliott: "That's the thing about victory laps, they're great. But sooner or later it's not a standing ovation when it just peters out. The Vegas shows were great fun because we did 12 and we didn't ever do the same one twice. We changed things out. We did mini High 'n' Dry sets then we did mini Pyromania sets. Then obviously it's always a pretty major Hysteria set no matter where we play. And doing the acoustic set in the middle was a really nice breather. It gave the set three dimensions — start, middle and end. And that really was what we wanted to do. That's the place to do it. So much so that we were going, "It'd be great to take it on tour." But I don't know that it would. I'm not sure it would work the same way. When you've only gone one load in and one load out you can bring all the gear you like, which is difficult to do in certain venues. That was the great thing about Vegas. And from a selfish point of view, 27 nights in the same bed, hallelujah. You come to visit us, we don't go to visit you. But it's an event. They don't just come for us. They've spent 22 hours doing other things, maybe a little bit of sleep, but slot machines, Love, Absinthe, walking the strip, doing things. And then we're the icing on the cake maybe. I'm okay with that. Vegas is a trip and it's just one cog in many in that town. When you look at the history and how it's turned itself around. When we first went there in 1983 I think it was just to do a regular in and out gig I just missed Dean Martin by two tickets. There were literally two left and by the time I tracked our tour manager down to get some money they'd gone. That's what it was. Now it's a totally sexed up town. It's Aerosmith, KISS and us. You've got Britney (Spears), Elton John and all sorts of people. I went to see Criss Angel, it's a rock show without a band. He's basically the lead singer of Nine Inch Nails, but it's a great show. I went to see Love again for the third time. And that catalog of songs I could be there all day every day and never get bored."

Def Leppard recently released the video below, featuring pro-shot live and behind-the-scenes footage from their Sin City Residency. In the clip, frontman Joe Elliott reveals that the band are filming in Las Vegas for an upcoming DVD release!