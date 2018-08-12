DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT Performs "Pour Some Sugar On Me" With BILLY JOEL And Band In Boston; Video Available

Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott his music icon Billy Joel's stage at Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 10th for a rousing rendition of The Lepp's "Pour Some Sugar On Me". Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Elliott recently spoke to Randall Roberts of The Los Angeles Times about a number of topics including: streaming services, music critics, and geography. An excerpt can be enjoyed below:

L.A. Times: When your original albums did arrive on streaming platforms, they shot to the top of the rock charts. Were you heartened by the reception?

Elliott: "I was flattered, humbled, heartened, excited — every positive emotion you can think of. And it's so instant. Back in the day, you'd put your record out and then it's like, 'What's happening?' You'd be waiting for these telexes to come out of the machine the size of ten washing machines. 'You sold this much ...’"

L.A. Times: I went back and checked how The Times reviewed your early concerts. They weren't kind.

Elliott: "Oh, yeah, we were never press darlings — never will be — and it's not really long-term damage, from a career point of view. If you weren't Lou Reed or Loudon Wainwright or Elvis Costello, you were just an idiot — just this brainless buffoon rock ’n’ roll nonsense. Those things, all they can do is make you bitter and twisted. Certain people will spend their lives seeking retribution on every journalist that gave you a bad review."

L.A. Times: And at the time, punk was being praised by the critics.

Elliott: "That was the ironic thing. We were being told of all these bad reviews, and all these critics were raving about punk. We're going, 'Dude, we're from England. We were there when punk happened. You're five years behind the... eight-ball here. You are missing the point."

To read the complete interview, click here.

Def Leppard and Journey have teamed up for a massive co-headlining North American tour. The trek is composed of both stadium and arena concerts, with half of the shows being closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour features complete sets and all-new production from both bands.

Remaining dates:

August

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

September

1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum