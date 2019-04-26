DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT Recalls Meeting DAVID BOWIE, Convincing JOHN PEEL To Play His Band On The Radio In New Instalment Of Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time”; Video

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott was sick of drawing fruit, flowers and vases in art class when he asked his teacher if he could draw posters for rock shows instead. He got the ok and began creating posters for his favorite groups - the Beatles, the Stones and Thin Lizzy - but soon started making up new band names as well.

“Def Leppard was one of them,” he recalls in the latest instalment of Rolling Stone‘s “The First Time.” “It just sounded good - it was spelled correctly when I did it. It was only changed to the misspelling that we use these days after the band formed.”

Read more at Rolling Stone, and watch the video below: