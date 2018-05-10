DEF LEPPARD Frontman JOE ELLIOTT To Film New Episode Of Speakeasy On May 18th; Tickets Available

On May 18th, Public Television’s critically acclaimed conversation series Speakeasy, will return to New York City’s Iridium to film an all new episode featuring legendary frontman Joe Elliott and Rolling Stone Editor David Fricke. Doors will open at 1:30 PM and the show will begin promptly at 2:30 PM. Tickets are available on May 11th at 10 AM, EST here.

As the front man for Def Leppard, Joe Elliott can be considered one rock’s greatest front men. A founding member of the band, his career began with the formation of the group in 1977. Since then, Elliott’s vocals have contributed to the band’s signature sound and longevity. Born in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, Elliott spontaneously met the members of a local band called Atomic Mass after missing his bus to school. Upon finding out they were both musicians, Elliott joined band members including Rick Savage, and convinced the group to change their name to Def Leppard. The rest is history… The British rock icons recently debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms earlier this year and are about to embark on a massive co-headlining tour with Journey this summer. For more tour details and ticket info please log on to defleppard.com.

Aside from his work with Def Leppard, Elliott has worked on several side projects including a stint on tour with the Rock ‘n’ Roll All Stars, a band that consisted of many of rocks most recognized performers including Gene Simmons, Duff McKagan, Steve Stevens, Glenn Hughes and Sebastian Bach. He also serves as the front man for the Cybernauts, a David Bowie cover band, formed with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen alongside Trevor Bolder and Mick “Woody” Woodmansey of Bowie’s legendary backing band, Spiders From Mars. In 2010, Elliott released an album with his side band, The Down ‘n’ Outz, which spawned 2 hits on the Billboard rock charts including “Overnight Angels” which debuted at #1.

Joe Elliott currently resides in Dublin, Ireland where he maintains a recording studio in his home called Joe’s Garage in which he has recorded and produced many major artists.

Speakeasy is the ground-breaking public television series from the producers of Front and Center which pairs Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers, Grammy Award and Tony Award winners, and iconic musicians with and interviewer of their choice. The result is an intimate conversation that leads to stories, experiences and compelling viewpoints that may not have been heard before. Speakeasy will return to public television for a fourth season Fall 2018.