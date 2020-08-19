DEF LEPPARD - Gear Hysteria With PHIL COLLEN; Video
August 19, 2020, an hour ago
Def Leppard have released a special episode of Gear Hysteria with Phil Collen, talking Phil’s complete guitar history. Check it out below:
Earlier this month, Def Leppard celebrated 33 years since the release of their 1987 album, Hysteria, with a new "Album Facts" video. Watch below:
The Stadium Tour, featuring Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A joint statement from the bands reads as follows: "We are excited to share our new dates for The Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021."
New 2021 dates:
June
19 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
21 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark
24 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
26 - Miami, FL - Hardrock Stadium
27 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
July
3 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium
6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
8 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium
10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
15- Flushing, NY - Citifield
17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
August
7 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
9 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
12 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
15 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park
17 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Park
24 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
26 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
28 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller Park
29 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
September
3 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Sofi Stadium
7 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
10 - San Francisco, CA - Oracie Park
12 - San Diego, CA - PETCO Park