DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN Comments On Rock Hall Of Fame Induction - "We Didn't Expect Anything Like That"

In part one of this audio series, which can be heard via the SoundCloud player below, Phil Collen of Def Leppard talks to Jesse Bruce of Grand Haven, Michigan radio station 93.1 WMPA. The pair discuss the band's upcoming induction into the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame, producing the new Tesla album, and his projects outside of the band.

Collen shared his thoughts on Def Leppard's forthcoming induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by saying, "Not a big deal for me at all — actually, any of us in the band — 'cause we didn't expect anything like that. It's done in different ways — it's like an electoral college vote thing; it's a panel. And they did, over the last eight years, start having one vote — a collection of all the fan votes — and what was really cool about it is our fans overwhelmingly had more votes than any other artist in the history of it. So that was cool."

"I guess earlier on, people weren't so upset… Our fans were really upset that we weren't in, so, over the years, they've been getting almost hostile towards it. So that was great; to me, that was the best part about it — just hearing that. And, obviously, that influenced the panel, I guess. If you see these numbers every day, you go, 'Wow!' It's actually great for the band. That means, for whatever reason, people pay more attention towards it. And that's it, really. It moves you into a different bracket, apparently."

Queen guitarist Brian May will induct his friends Def Leppard into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29th. The event will be broadcast on US TV on HBO on Saturday, April 27th, at 8 PM, EST.

Def Leppard will take their place in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as part of the Class Of 2019, having secured an induction alongside The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, and The Zombies.

Def Leppard join a long list of legends to receive this coveted honour, in addition to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the impressive Class Of 2019. With sales eclipsing 100 million albums and a reputation as one of rock’s most enduring and influential bands, this represents yet another massive milestone for the legendary British rock icons.

About the induction, Def Leppard said:

Joe Elliott: “First of all, a massive thanks to all our fans & past inductees who voted for us. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees, we stand alongside some amazing artists, past & present. What an absolute honour.”

Phil Collen: “We started 2018 off at the Royal Albert Hall and to now cap it all off with a nod into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is brilliant.”

Rick Savage: “Being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame puts Def Leppard in a class of peers that we’ve always appreciated and admired. We’re looking forward to the ceremony.”

Vivian Campbell: “Coming into Def Leppard after stints with other bands, it was immediately apparent to me that Leppard had ambition far beyond most. As a fan from the early years, I'd heard that ambitionin the music, blending genres to craft the unique Leppard sound. After 26 years as the new guy, I can assure you that the work ethic and the collective focus of this band is just as strong to this day."

Rick Allen: “What an honor for Def Leppard to be included in this year’s induction with so many other talented and deserving artists.”

