DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN Demos New USA Signature Limited Edition PC1 Claro Walnut - "It's My Favourite Guitar, Literally"; Video

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen sat down with the Jackson team for this exclusive video where he shows off his phenomenal playing chops and all the wild and versatile tones from his new USA Signature Limited Edition Phil Collen PC1 Claro Walnut model.

“It’s my favorite guitar, literally,” said Collen of his signature PC1s. “My guitar tech, I’ll turn around [to him] when I am on stage and say, ‘Oh, my god. It sounds so amazing!’ It really does, and I can’t say that about other guitars.”

Watch as he runs through the key specs of his latest offering. Get the guitar here.