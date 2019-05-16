DEF LEPPARD Guitarist PHIL COLLEN - "I'm Still Mourning The Death Of R&B... The Stuff I Grew Up Listening To"; Video

With a career that's produced a series of classic groundbreaking albums - selling over 100 million copies worldwide - truly spectacular live shows and now finally an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Def Leppard has and continues to be one of the most important forces in rock music.

During the band's London date of the Hysteria anniversary tour, Guitar Interactive Magazine editor Jonathan Graham sat down with band's guitar legends Phil Collen AMD Vivian Campbell, to talk what's next for the band, their reflections on the Hysteria record, and their individual approaches to guitar playing that has helped craft the powerful melodic rock anthems synonymous with their name.

Watch the interview with Phil Collen below:

Def Leppard was officially inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall 0f Fame on March 29 at the Barclays Center in New York. Video footage of frontman Joe Elliott's full speech can be seen below. Watch the full ceremony now on HBO.

Def Leppard will release a limited edition box set, Def Leppard - Volume Two, on June 21. You can pre-order the set here, and watch a video trailer below.

This is the second of four volumes of the complete recorded output of Def Leppard available as both a 10-LP, 180gm vinyl box and a limited edition 7-CD set featuring all the recordings from the band in the 1990’s with their original packaging. The albums were re-mastered by Ronan McHugh at Joe’s Garage and cut by Greg Moore.

Def Leppard - Volume Two features 1992’s Adrenalize, which topped the charts in 23 countries, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the UK chart, and features songs such as “Let’s Get Rocked,” “Make Love Like A Man,” and “Have you ever Needed Someone So Bad,” 1993’s Top 10 release Retro Active, the bands first compilation featuring B-sides and previously unreleased recording sessions from 1984 to 1993, Def Leppard’s sixth studio album Slang, released in 1996 and the first full album to feature guitarist Vivian Campbell, and, making its vinyl debut, 1999’s Euphoria, which also went Top 10 on the US and UK charts and marked the bands return to their signature sound and features the hit “Promises.”

Also included are Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, both specially compiled by Joe Elliott containing more rare B-sides and live recordings from the 90’s, complete with newly commissioned artwork.

Housed in rigid boxes, Def Leppard - Volume Two also contains a 40-page hardbound book packed with rare photos by Ross Halfin and introductions written by the entire band.

For complete tracklistings, head here.